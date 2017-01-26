Voices & Photos from the Women's March on Washington

Independent filmmaker and podcaster Hamilton Pevec attended Saturday's march in Carbondale, which attracted close to 700 people, and talked to marchers about why they came out on a snowy morning and the significance of the demonstration. KDNK aired an edited version of this story on the January 24th local newscast. Click here to listen to Pevec's "American Immigrant" podcast.
On today's local newscast, State Representative Daneya Esgar discusses the significance of Colorado’s first millennial and first Latina Speaker of the House and shares her perspective on Black Hills Energy’s criticism of the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. Then, a 12-year old from Basalt shares her criticism of Trump's agenda and encourages young people to use their voices in pursuit of the changes they'd like to see in the world.