KDNK presents a Valley Voices special, featuring Beth Wysong, co-director of the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Project, who went to the Women's March on Washington, artist and professor Peggy Shaw of Champaign, Illinois who was in Chicago, plus clips from the Carbondale and Denver marches. Tune in and get inspired! Photos are by Roaring Fork Valley residents who rode 2 buses to the Denver March.