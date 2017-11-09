Related Program: 
Valley Voices

Valley Voices: Compassionate Friends for Parents Who Have Lost a Child

By 43 minutes ago

KDNK News Director Raleigh Burleigh talks to three women putting together a new grief group in the Roaring Fork Valley, focused on parents who have lost a child.

Tags: 
Valley Voices
Grief Counseling
Compassionate Friends
Raleigh Burleigh