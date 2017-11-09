Related Program: Valley Voices Valley Voices: Compassionate Friends for Parents Who Have Lost a Child By Amy Hadden Marsh • 43 minutes ago Related Program: Valley Voices TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 26:28 KDNK News Director Raleigh Burleigh talks to three women putting together a new grief group in the Roaring Fork Valley, focused on parents who have lost a child. Tags: Valley VoicesGrief CounselingCompassionate FriendsRaleigh BurleighTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.