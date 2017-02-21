Tuesday Community Calendar

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mt. Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita. Rotary: Service Above Self.

Garfield County Commissioners meet today, beginning at 8 AM. On the agenda: a letter of support for Judge Neil Gorsuch as US Supreme Court justice and a public hearing on a Special Use Permit application by Ursa Resources for a temporary water pipeline in Battlement Mesa.

Eagle County presents the annual State of the County at 11 in Eagle.

The Basalt Library hosts Girls Who Code and Paws to Read at 3:30, and Chix with Stix at 5 .

and at 3:30, and at 5 Tonight’s Carbondale Town Trustees work session at Town Hall includes discussion of the Climate Action Plan at 6 and news from Carbondale Parks & Rec at 7.

The Garfield County Planning Commission meets tonight at 6 at the County Administration Building in Glenwood Springs.

The Crowlin’ Ferlies play Marble Distillery at 6:30.

Winona LaDuke, Native American activist, gives a talk and book-signing at the CMC Vail Valley campus in Edwards tonight at 6:30. To find out if seats are still available, please contact Mercedes at 970-569-2946.

The 2017 Laugh Fest in Aspen opens tonight at 6:30 with a locals’ open mic..

Looking ahead...

From 7 to 8:30 Wednesday morning, Rotary Club of Carbondale and the Carbondale Chamber host Business before Hours at the Fire Station.

Hours at the Fire Station. Roaring Fork High School students, who are headed to the Big Apple next month for the 2017 National High School Model United Nations, host a community meeting Wednesday, February 22, at 5:30 at the high school library to outline the trip and fundraising needs.

And, the deadline to apply as a vendor for the Carbondale Mountain Fair is February 28th. More info at carbondalearts.com/mountainfair.

