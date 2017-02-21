Tuesday Community Calendar

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mt. Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita. Rotary: Service Above Self.
- Garfield County Commissioners meet today, beginning at 8 AM. On the agenda: a letter of support for Judge Neil Gorsuch as US Supreme Court justice and a public hearing on a Special Use Permit application by Ursa Resources for a temporary water pipeline in Battlement Mesa.
- Eagle County presents the annual State of the County at 11 in Eagle.
- The Basalt Library hosts Girls Who Code and Paws to Read at 3:30, and Chix with Stix at 5.
- Tonight’s Carbondale Town Trustees work session at Town Hall includes discussion of the Climate Action Plan at 6 and news from Carbondale Parks & Rec at 7.
- The Garfield County Planning Commission meets tonight at 6 at the County Administration Building in Glenwood Springs.
- The Crowlin’ Ferlies play Marble Distillery at 6:30.
- Winona LaDuke, Native American activist, gives a talk and book-signing at the CMC Vail Valley campus in Edwards tonight at 6:30. To find out if seats are still available, please contact Mercedes at 970-569-2946.
- The 2017 Laugh Fest in Aspen opens tonight at 6:30 with a locals’ open mic..
Looking ahead...
- From 7 to 8:30 Wednesday morning, Rotary Club of Carbondale and the Carbondale Chamber host Business before Hours at the Fire Station.
- Roaring Fork High School students, who are headed to the Big Apple next month for the 2017 National High School Model United Nations, host a community meeting Wednesday, February 22, at 5:30 at the high school library to outline the trip and fundraising needs.
- And, the deadline to apply as a vendor for the Carbondale Mountain Fair is February 28th. More info at carbondalearts.com/mountainfair.
You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!