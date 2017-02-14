Tuesday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Tuesday, February 14th, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings like Not Your Typical Valentine Dance at the Third Street Center.
- Lots happening at the Basalt Library today beginning with how to switch from Windows to a Mac at 1 PM.
- Then, Girls Who Code at 3:30.
- Chocolate Week continues with making hot chocolate out of a snow globe at 4.
- And the Yarn Group meets at 5.
- The Aspen Hysterical Society presents Time Travel Tuesdays with Andy Stone, author of Aspen Drift tonight at 5:30.
- True Nature Healing Arts presents a Lovers Gong Bath at 6 PM with chocolates!
- Salsa Cycles and Aloha Mountain Cyclery host a Valentine's Day night ride at Sunlight Mountain Resort, departing the parking lot at 6 PM.
- The Basalt Town Council meets tonight at 6:15. On the agenda is a second reading of the single-family portion of the Stott's Mill development.
Carbondale Town Trustees will take a look at accounts payable, liquor licenses, marijuana license renewals, and much more beginning at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.
LP Herd plays Heather's in Basalt at 7.
Everyone is invited to the Not Your Typical Valentine Dance, featuring mixers, dance lotteries, Sadie Hawkins dance, and more...at the Third Street Center Round Room at 7.
At 7:30, Matthew Morrison - the Glee Guy - steps onto the Wheeler Opera House stage for a one-night-only performance.
Lion screens at the Crystal at 7:30.
Local rocker Memphis Linzy plays acoustic blues, country and rockabilly at Slow Groovin Snowmass at 9:30
Looking ahead…
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Fenn presents a slide-lecture about North Dakota's Mandan Indians at the Carbondale Library Wednesday at 5:30.
Naturalist Nights presents Dr. George Wittemyer at the Third Street Center talking about energy impacts on wildlife at 5:30. Tune in to KDNK on Wednesday morning for a conversation with Dr. Wittemyer.
The next KDNK DJ training is coming up Thursday February 16th at 5:15 here at the station. Our next board meeting is Monday February 20th at 5:30. The public is invited.
Native American activist Winona LaDuke is coming to the CMC campus in Edwards on February 21st at 6:30. We will link to more information at our website.
And Carbondale Mountain Fair is calling for art vendors. The deadline to apply is February 28th. More info at carbondalearts.com/mountainfair.
You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!