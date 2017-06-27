Tuesday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Tuesday, June 27, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline for today's events, like a paddleboard tour of North Star Open Space.

A Glenwood Springs Farmers Market begins at 4 in Sayre Park.

Roaring Fork Conservancy offers a stand-up paddleboard tour of North Star Open Space from 5 to 8. Registration is here.

Basalt Town Council meets at 5.

The Aspen Noise Singing Group meets at 5:30 at the Aspen Chapel.

Basalt Regional Library hosts an all-ages block party at 5:30.

Carbondale Board of Trustees meet at 6.

Sunset Sounds, a poolside music series at the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool, features Savage with Vid at 6.

Live Above the Waterfall performs at Juicy Lucy’s at 6.

Suzanne Paris and friends perform at Heather’s at 7.

The Crystal Theatre shows Wonder Woman at 7:30.

Grove’s Black Dog Saloon hosts an open mic night at 7:30.

And Miike Snow with Klangstof performs at Belly Up Aspen at 9.

Looking ahead…

Tomorrow is Colorado Bike to Work Day, there will be free breakfast stations between 7am and 9am for cyclists, in Glenwood Springs at the RFTA West Park and Ride, City Hall, and Alpine Bank at 23rd, and in Carbondale at the Park and Ride.

Eagle County hosts a meeting to discuss Northwestern Colorado waste management, recycling, and waste diversion on Wednesday from 1 to 2:30 at the County Building in Eagle.

And the Glenwood Summer of Music kicks off tomorrow at 6:30 with Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!