Tuesday Community Calendar

Here's your community calendar for Tuesday, January 17th. Click the headline to view listings like author Azar Nafisi speaking at Winter Words at 6.

Today and every Tuesday at 2 the Glenwood Springs and Rifle Workforce Centers offer tips and assistance with landing a job. The free workshops can even be attended from home.

Smokin Joe Kelly plays solo at Shlomo’s Deli in Aspen at 3:30.

Anderson Ranch Arts Center presents lectures from guest faculty members David Hornung and Sam Harvey at 5.

Paepcke Auditorium kicks off the 20th anniversary season of Winter Words at 6 with author Azar Nafisi. Her bestselling book Reading Lolita in Tehran told the story of a teacher’s mission to share literary classics with students in Iran. Her follow-up is The Republic of Imagination.

The Aspen Weekly Writers Group meets at The Red Brick at 7.

Aspen Music Festival and School hosts the 4th annual All-Valley Honor Choir, conducted by Robert Isaacs, director of the Cornell University Glee Club. High school choir students from Aspen to Rifle are participating in the event at 7 at Harris Concert Hall in Aspen.

Zoso will be at Belly Up Aspen tonight with the Mammoths opening at 8:30.

And K Seas Wing House in Glenwood features karaoke with Sandman at 9.

Looking ahead…

Parents, please note that Friday is the deadline for Roaring Fork School District’s early enrollment process. With the new Riverview School opening this fall, attendance areas are changing. Parents are being asked to share school preferences now for planning purposes. Info at RFSchools.com.

