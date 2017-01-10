Tuesday Community Calendar

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Click here for more info. Rotary: Service Above Self

Today and every Tuesday at 2, the Glenwood Springs Workforce Center leads job seeker workshops.

Smokin’ Joe Kelly plays solo guitar at Shlomo’s Deli in Aspen at 3:30.

At 4, a “Mad Scientist” presents a Lemon Volcanoes experiment at the Basalt Library.

Anderson Ranch hosts an art lecture at 5. Guest faculty Holly Price and Dan Price present slides of their work, and speak about their inspiration, creative process and studio practice.

Carbondale Trustees meet at City Hall at 6:30 tonight for the first regular meeting of the new year. The packet for the meeting is 114 pages long and the agenda includes an update on TRIDENT, the Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team, as well as an ordinance on renewal of marijuana dispensaries.

Third Street Center hosts an introduction to a therapy process called “Systemic Constellation” at 6:30.

Manchester by the Sea screens at the Crystal at 7:30. The theater is closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Sandman hosts karaoke at K Seas Wing House at 9.

Infected Mushroom will drop by Belly Up Aspen for a DJ set with GeoDecibel at 9:30.

Looking ahead

The Limelight Lodge in Aspen hosts an Affordable Housing Open House this Wednesday from 11 to 1.

Naturalist Nights, organized by Wilderness Workshop, continue Wednesday at 5:30 at the Third Street Center and Thursday at ACES Hallam Lake featuring paleontologist Stephanie Lukowski on Beyond Mastodons and Mammoths: The Latest Scientific Understanding from the Snowmass Ice Age Discovery .

Roaring Fork School District’s Board of Education meets Wednesday at Basalt Elementary School at 5:30.

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails holds public open houses about the Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail planning process this Thursday January 12 from 5 to 7 at the Church at Redstone, then Wednesday, January 18 from 5 to 7, at Carbondale Town Hall.

