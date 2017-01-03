Tuesday Community Calendar

KDNK's community calendar is underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Click here for more Info. Rotary: Service above self. You can add your event to KDNK’s community calendar on our website at KDNK.org or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Click the headline for calendar events.
Children in the 1st through 4th grades are invited to read to a loveable dog today at 3:30 at the Basalt Library.
At 4:15, you can learn about cravings weight gain, and the blood sugar rollercoaster at Vitamin Cottage in West Glenwood Springs.
The Gifting Circle meets at 6 at the Adi Shakti Studio up Prince Creek Road. Everyone is welcome. More info is at 618.3275.
The Carbondale Lion’s Club meets tonight at the Gathering Center at the Orchard on Snowmass Road in Carbondale at 6:30.
The Kiwanis Club meets at Russo’s Pizza in Glenwood tonight at 6:30.
Manchester by the Sea screens at the Crystal at 7:30.
K Seas Wing House in Glenwood presents karaoke with the Sandman at 9.
Skydyed plays for free at the Belly Up in Aspen at 10.
Looking ahead…
The Aspen Center for Physics presents The Mathematics of Paper with Randall Kamien at 5:30 Wednesday, January 4th. More info is at aspenphys dot org.
ACES Naturalist Nights in Carbondale begin Wednesday January 4th with Mimicking Nature: Engineering for the Environment at the Third Street Center at 5:30.
Model auditions for this year’s Green is the New Black fashion show are from 5 - 7 PM Sunday January 8th at the Launchpad. All models must be over 18.