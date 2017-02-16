Trump Press Conference On Labor Secretary And Russia, Annotated

President Trump began his press conference Thursday afternoon naming his new nominee for labor secretary, R. Alexander Acosta. He also announced his decision to issue a new executive action while his travel ban is held up in court.

The president said "nobody that I know of" on his staff was in contact with Russia during the campaign. He also said he did not direct Michael Flynn, who resigned as national security adviser this week, to discuss U.S. sanctions during a pre-inauguration phone call with Russia's U.S. ambassador.

Trump also touted new approval numbers — citing one in his favor and leaving out a number of other polls that show him with a lower rating — and claimed to have "inherited a mess" in regards to the economy, though unemployment figures contradict that claim.

Journalists across NPR have annotated his remarks.

