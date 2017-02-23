Thursday Community Calendar

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mt. Sopris Rotary Club, meeting Thursdays at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Rotary: Service Above Self.

The Aspen Institute presents an afternoon screening of I Am Not Your Negro at 3 at Paepcke Auditorium, followed by a panel discussion with Ashley Bell, chief strategist with the Republican National Committee, Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, and Judy Richardson, former member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee or SNICK...moderated by Michele Norris, former host of NPR’s All Things Considered.

Basalt Library presents An Intro to Word at 5.

You can learn about keeping backyard chickens at the Silt Library at 6.

Alanon meets at 7 in Glenwood Springs in the basement of the Methodist Church at the corner of 8th and Cooper.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets in Carbondale at 6:30 at The Orchard, 7:15 at the Meeting Place 981 Cowen Drive, and a Spanish-speaking group meets at 7:30 at 530 Hwy 133.

Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts presents swing dance classes at 7:30.

Thunder River Theatre Company presents a preview of William Shakespeare's The Tempest at 7:30. Info and tickets are here.

CMC's Sopris Theater Company presents Sixteen Wounded also at 7:30 in the New Space Theater at the Spring Valley Campus. Info and tickets are here.

Sam Bush plays Rifle's Ute Theater at 8.

Comic Margaret Cho plays the Aspen Laff Fest tonight at 7:30 at the Wheeler.

