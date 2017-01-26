Thursday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Thursday, January 26th, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service Above Self. Click the headline to view listings like Roaring Fork Conservancy's 2nd annual Iron Fly Competition tonight.

An Art Wave Open House at 1096 Waters Avenue in Aspen benefits the Buddy Program today from 3 - 6 PM.

At 5:30, the Basalt Library hosts a panel discussion with local physicians on the book How Not To Die.

Also at 5:30 the Basalt Library offers help on downloading ebooks, audiobooks and other digital content.

From 6 to 10, the Roaring Fork Conservancy and Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club host the 2nd annual Iron Fly Competition at the Riverside Grill in Basalt. More info at Roaring Fork dot org slash events.

From 6:30 to 8:30, Carbondale Arts teams up with Marble Distilling for Distillery Drawing. The featured figures are “The Ellie’s” - Ellie Davis with music by Ellie Barber.

Local musician Lisa Dancing-Light presents “Of Sound Mind and Body: Music and Vibrational Healing” tonight at 7 in the Calaway Room at the Third Street Center.

Looking ahead…

Windwalkers presents Valley Roundup/Stand Up, a night of comedy at Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, Friday January 27. Doors open at 6:30. All proceeds benefit Windwalkers. More info is at 963.2909.

Thunder River Theatre Company presents The Last Romance at the Snowmass Chapel, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available at thunder river theatre dot com.

Mark your calendar for Wednesday February 1st as KDNK’s partner organization, the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program takes over Carbondale Beer Works for Bingo Night to benefit youth radio. More info at A Z Y E P dot org.

