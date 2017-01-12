Thursday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Thursday, January 12th, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings.

At 4, Basalt Library hosts a free legal clinic for those with no attorney to learn about civil matters.

From 5 to 7, the Ann Korologos Gallery hosts a reception with 5 of the artists currently on display.

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails holds a public open house about the Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail planning process from 5 to 7 at the Church at Redstone. There will be another open house next Wednesday, January 18th from 5 to 7, at Carbondale Town Hall.

From 5:30 to 7:30 Marble Distilling screens Dogs: The Untold Story with local ski patroller Dan Berg and his avalanche rescue dog, Piper to benefit CARE and Snowmass Ski Patrol.