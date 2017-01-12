Thursday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Thursday, January 12th, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings.
-
At 4, Basalt Library hosts a free legal clinic for those with no attorney to learn about civil matters.
-
From 5 to 7, the Ann Korologos Gallery hosts a reception with 5 of the artists currently on display.
-
Pitkin County Open Space and Trails holds a public open house about the Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail planning process from 5 to 7 at the Church at Redstone. There will be another open house next Wednesday, January 18th from 5 to 7, at Carbondale Town Hall.
-
From 5:30 to 7:30 Marble Distilling screens Dogs: The Untold Story with local ski patroller Dan Berg and his avalanche rescue dog, Piper to benefit CARE and Snowmass Ski Patrol.
-
Carbondale’s Planning and Zoning Commission meets tonight at Town Hall at 7 with a public hearing to consider adopting a Zoning District Map. A Housing Plan RFP is also on the agenda.
-
Naturalist Nights, organized by Wilderness Workshop, continue today at ACES Hallam Lake at 7 featuring paleontologist Stephanie Lukowski on Beyond Mastodons and Mammoths: The Latest Scientific Understanding from the Snowmass Ice Age Discovery.
-
The Expendables play Belly Up Aspen with Tribal Theory opening at 7.
-
Dana Underwood, Haden Gregg and Hap Harriman play Heather’s in Basalt at 7:30.
-
The Little Nell in Aspen hosts Brazilian Jazz Sessions at 7:30 led by Josefina Mendez.
-
At 7:30, Wheeler Opera House screens 90s film Aspen Extreme. Vintage ski wear encouraged.
-
It’s Trivia Night at Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, kicking off at 8:30.
-
K Seas Wing House has karaoke with Sandman at 9.
-
And Justice Snow’s hosts live music with Stig at 9.