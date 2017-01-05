Thursday Community Calendar

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Click here for more info. Rotary: Service above self. Click headline for calendar events.
- The Aspen Historical Society hosts an historic pub crawl at the Red Onion at 3:30.
Marty Finkelstein teaches Tai Chi at Senior Matters at the Third Street Center at 5:30.
The Glenwood Springs City Council meets at 6 at City Hall.
Jazz at the Beer Works in Carbondale from 6 – 8.
The Wheeler Opera House presents Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde on the screen from 5:30 to 7:30.
April Long gives a repeat presentation of Mimicking Nature: Engineering for the Environment at 7 PM at ACES at Hallam Lake in Aspen.
Manchester by the Sea screens at the Crystal Theater at 7:30.
Pastor Mustard's Unusually Fabulous House Concerts presents the Big Bad Leslies at 8 at the Missouri Heights Schoolhouse. Tickets are available at the door or at house of mustard dot com.
Looking ahead
First Friday brings winter fun to Carbondale tomorrow, including Family Skate Night at the town skating rink at 4th and Main from 5:30 to 8, replete with hot dogs, marshmallows, and hot chocolate. You can rent skates at the Community Center until 9 PM.
The Carbondale Community School hosts a contra dance at 7 PM on Saturday
And, model auditions for the Green is the New Black fashion show from 5 – 7 pm at the Launchpad.
