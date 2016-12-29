Thursday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Thursday, December 29th, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings.

Aspen Film’s Academy Screenings continue with the documentary I Am Not Your Negro narrated by Samuel L Jackson at noon, Nocturnal Animals at 3, and Fences at 8 at Paepcke Auditorium.

Chris Bank plays The Nest at Viceroy Snowmass Hotel at 3.

Magician Adam Trent performs at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen at 4:30 and 7:30.

Crystal Theatre in Carbondale screens Moonlight at 5 and Manchester By The Sea at 7:30.

The Vaudeville Revue holiday show kicks off at 6 in Glenwood.

Riviera Supper Club features holiday music live on the piano at 6:30.

JAS Cafe presents Grammy winner Lisa Fischer, best known as a singer with the Rolling Stones, and Grant Baton at the Cooking School of Aspen at 7.

Smokin Joe and Zoe play Heathers in Basalt at 7:30.

Josefina Mendez Jazz Trio play Brazilian jazz at 7:30 at The Little Nell in Aspen.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden hosts trivia night with Max and Greg at 8:30.

Pacific Art Society perform jazz, opera, rock, and ballet at Hotel Jerome at 8:30.

And Belly Up Aspen features a sold out show by The Flaming Lips at 10.

