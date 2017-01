On today's local newscast, KBUT's Chad Reich reports that NASA and the USFS are teaming up on a new project called Snow-Ex to provide snowpack data to water managers to help prepare for flood and drought. Then, Bente Birkeland on Gov. Hickenlooper's State of the State address yesterday. Plus, Amy Hadden Marsh reports from the Garfield County BOCC meeting this week that some local residents are still unhappy about the County Road 106 right-of-way through Colorado Rocky Mountain School.