Saturday Community Calendar

The KDNK Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club. To view today's listings, click the headline.

It's Ski Spree weekend at Sunlight Mountain Resort outside of Glenwood Springs, celebrating Sunlight's 50th anniversary. The Taste of Sunlight Food Fest features samples from local restaurants today at 2. Other events include a mountain-wide treasure hunt and a drawing for a special Sunlight 50th Anniversary snowboard. Sunday features the Need-4-Speed Race. Click here for more info

The Dance Initiative presents artist-in-residence Christiana Axelson at the Launchpad for a workshop from 3 – 4:30 and a presentation of her work at 5.

The Stokes Speedway opens from 4 – 7 today at Blue Creek Ranch, sponsored by the Stokes family, Carbondale Clay Center, Carbondale Homeless Assistance, and Marble Distillery.

The JAS District Eight Honor Jazz Band plays for free at Roaring Fork High School at 5 PM.

Paepcke Auditorium in Aspen hosts a special screening of Janina Quint's Germans and Jews tonight at 5:30. A reception with the filmmaker begins at 5.

Wooden Nickel provides the music for a contra dance at the Masonic Lodge in Glenwood tonight from 7 – 10. Beginners are welcome. No partner necessary.

La La Land screens at 7:30 tonight and at 1PM Sunday at the Crystal.

LP Herd plays Heather's in Basalt from 7:30 – 10:30.

The Good Time Travelers play Steve's Guitars at 8:30.