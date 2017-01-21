Saturday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Saturday, January 21st, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings like Brett Dennen playing Belly Up Aspen.

The Women-led protest in solidarity with demonstrations in Washington, DC and Denver meets at The Goat parking lot at 9AM and marches along the Highway 133 sidewalk to the traffic circle and back. Men are welcome.

Then, Carbondale Unity and Well Being: Somos Unidos is partnering with Carbondale Arts to hold a community meeting at the Launchpad from 11 to 12:30. Organizer Illene Pevec will lead singing and letter-writing, while speakers from area nonprofits will share about their work.

In Aspen today, the Million Women Ski and March begins at the Aspen Art Museum at 11AM before heading to Aspen Mountain for a “community ski lap” at 1. Poetry and music will accompany another march from the gondola starting at 2.

At 2, Natural Grocers in Glenwood Springs, nutritionist Kylee Schuler gives a talk on probiotics.

From 2 to 6, friends and family of Wilder Fitch Thompson are raising funds for the Cornelia de Lange Syndrome foundation at Red Onion in Aspen.

The Crystal Theatre in Carbondale screens Manchester By the Sea at 4:45 and Loving at 7:30.

Traveling film series LunaFest has two showings today at 5pm and 7:30pm at Hotel Colorado. The events are part of an annual fundraiser for Advocate Safehouse Project, the Glenwood nonprofit that provides support for survivors of domestic and or sexual violence.

At 7, the Wheeler Opera House screens inspiring short films at a 5Point Film Fest fundraiser.

Thunder River Theatre Company presents The Last Romance at Snowmass Chapel at 7:30.

Pitkin County Library screens the new film Denial starring Rachel Weisz at 7:30.

The Little Nell in Aspen hosts Brazilian Jazz with Josefina Mendez at 7:30.

Larry and Patty Herd play Heather’s in Basalt at 7:30.

At 8, Belly Up Aspen presents songwriter Brett Dennen.

Americana music star Seth Walker plays Steve’s Guitars in Carbondale at 8:30.

Smokin Joe and Zoe play the St. Regis at 9.