Saturday Community Calendar

Here's your community calendar for Friday, June 23. Click the headline for today's events, like a Broadway performance at Leadville's historic Tabor Opera House.
The ARE Day Summit Impact Film series begins at noon. It’s free and open to the public. The list of films is available here. There are also community conversations and a renewable energy expo. For more information click here.
La biblioteca de Pitkin County presenta La Esparanza de Emily, un grupo de apoyo para padres de niños con necesidades especiales, a las 2.
Marble Distilling offers a distillery tour at 4. To reserve a spot drop by or call 963-7008.
The Riviera Supper Club hosts an Old West themed Murder Mystery Dinner, participants are encouraged to come in costume to solve the mystery while enjoying a 3 course meal. Seatings are available at 5 and at 8, to rsvp call 945 7692.
Paris Can Wait shows at the Crystal Theatre at 5:30.
Artist Anna Gaskell speaks at the Aspen Art Museum at 6.
You Knew Me When will play indie folk rock at Redstone Park at 6.
The LiftOff4LIFT-UP Balloon Festival continues with live music by POSER and an evening balloon glow at 6:30 at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel.
Wonder Woman shows at the Crystal Theatre 7:30.
The Historic Tabor Opera House in Leadville presents a group of Broadway artists performing at 7:30.
Comedy night at Marble Distilling features AJ Finney and begins at 7:30.
Aspen Science Center with Three Rivers Astronomy Club hosts new moon star gazing from the top of Independence Pass, beginning at 8.
Gay Lady with DJ Folami, a party in celebration of gay pride, begins at 9 at the Grey Lady Aspen.
The Deltaz perform at the Black Nugget.
And Berkel Beats performs at the Belly Up Aspen at 9:30.
Looking ahead…
There will be a morning balloon ascension from Crown Mountain Park tomorrow around 6:30am.
And Wilderness Workshop asks for help removing barbed wire near the Seven Star Trail in Snowmass on Sunday from 8:30am to 4pm. The work will be followed by a meal in appreciation. Registration is here.
You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org.