Saturday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Saturday, January 14th, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings like comedian Ben Kronberg performing at Marble Distilling tonight.
Immigrants rights advocates from around the state are holding a unity rally in Aurora, Colorado today. Community organizatoins, people of faith and labor advocates will rally in the hundreds as part of a National Day of Action to prevent deportations and protect immigrants and refugees.
From 1 to 3 the Basalt Library offers drop-in help for genealogy research.
Smokin Joe and Zoe play The Nest at Viceroy Snowmass at 4.
Erin and The Project play the Limelight Hotel in Aspen at 4.
Damian Smith and Dennis Jung play the Red Onion in Aspen at 4.
Bradman’s One Man Band plays Aspen Brewing Company from 4 to 7.
Crystal Theatre screens Moonlight at 5 and Manchester By the Sea at 7:30.
Squirrel Nut Zippers play The Little Nell in Aspen at 7.
Also at 7, Heather’s in Basalt hosts Aspen 440.
Marble Distilling presents comedy night with Ben Kronberg, a Comedy Central ‘Comic to Watch’ with Eagle County native Brett Hiker opening at 7.
At 7:30, Pitkin County Library screens the 18th Annual Animation Show of Shows.
Thunder River Theatre brings back Consensual Improv, following two nights of sold-out shows in November. Doors and Bar open at 7:30pm and the show begins at 8.
Also at 8, Glenwood Vaudeville Revue features comedian Jared Logan, a writer for The Late Late Show. Sorry kids, this show is 18 & up only.
4AM Live play The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Glenwood at 8:30.
Smokin Joe and Zoe play a second gig tonight at the St. Regis at 9.
And at 10, Belly Up Aspen throws an 80s Snow Jam featuring The Spazmatics.
