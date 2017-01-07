Saturday Community Calendar

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Click here for more info. Rotary: Service above self.

A celebration of the life of longtime Carbondale rancher Clifford Cerise will be held today at 2 PM at the Gathering Center at the Orchard on Snowmass Drive here in Carbondale. Cerise died on December 30th at the age of 87.

Moonlight screens at the Crystal at 5 PM.

A Spiritual Center at 3Sc presents the film Sacred Science at 6 PM about 8 Americans with various psychological and physical illnesses who live together for one month, working with a Peruvian medicine man.

You can watch the Detroit Lions face off the Seattle Seahawks at the Belly Up in Aspen at 6. Then, dance to the rhythms of Berkel Beats at 10.

Wooden Nickel provides the music for tonight's contra dance at Carbondale Community School. Beginner dance lessons start at 7. Dance starts at 7:30.

The Warren Miller film Here, There, and Everywhere screens at the Wheeler in Aspen at 7:30.

Guitar duo Larry and Patty Herd play Heather's in Basalt at 7:30.

Looking ahead...

Manchester by the Sea screens at the Crystal at 2 PM Sunday.

The Rifle and Glenwood Springs Libraries will close at 4 on Sunday for a staff party. Regular hours resume Monday.

Model auditions for the Green is the New Black fashion show are from 5 - 7 PM Sunday at the Launchpad. Models must be 18 or over.

The Wheeler presents the award-winning documentary The Great Alone and 3 short films Monday, January 9 at 6:30 PM. Tix available at the Wheeler Box Office or aspenshowtix.com.

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails will hold 2 pubilc open houses about the Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail planning process. The first is from 5 - 7 PM Thursday, January 12 at the Church at Redstone. The second is at Carbondale Town Hall from 5 - 7 PM Wednesday, January 18.

