Saturday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31st, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings.

The Torchlight Parade in Snowmass begins at 6 on Fanny Hill. Spectators can view the parade from base village or the Snowmass Village Mall. Participation requires a ski pass. The annual fireworks display over Fanny Hill starts at 10.

Chapman’s Pub in New Castle is throwing a Mardi Gras Masquerade Party starting at 7 with live music from 4AM.

Let’s Just Dance gets started at 7:30 in the Round Room at Third Street Center in Carbondale.

Marble Distilling in Carbondale hosts their New Year’s Eve party with DJ Benny at 9.

Carbondale Beer Works will become the Boat Works tonight with cover band The Davenports starting at 9. Boat attire encouraged.

Big Daddy’s Sports Bar in Glenwood is throwing a New Year’s Eve party with DJ Rigz at 9.

K Seas Wing House in Glenwood hosts a Roaring 20s party with DJs starting at 9.

Aspen Film hosts a Casino Royale New Year’s Bash at the St. Regis in Aspen at 9 with live music by Double Down from New York City. Casino attire encouraged.

Wheeler Opera House in Aspen features the Doo Wop Project starting at 9:30.

Heather’s in Basalt starts their dance party at 9:45 with a heated dance floor.

The Redstone Inn features live music from Whiskey Stomp starting at 9:45.

Steve’s Guitars in Carbondale hosts a New Year’s Eve masquerade fandango featuring Let Them Roar, Pearl & Wood and Jackson Emmer starting at 10.