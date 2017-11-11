Saturday Calendar

This is the KDNK Community Calendar for Saturday, November 11, underwritten by Sopris Liquor and Wine at the corner of 133 and Main in Carbondale. Sopris Liquor and Wine carries local and imported spirits, beer, and wine. More information at 963-5880. Click on the headline to find Veteran's Day events in Aspen and Carbondale, and more.

Veterean's Day ceremonies will be held at 11 AM at the Aspen Fire Station. Those who served in WWI will be remembered. The public is invited.

In Carbondale, the American Legion Post 100 hosts a free-for-vets dinner at 4. The public is also invited.

The Emma Schoolhouse hosts the Emma Schoolhouse Christmas Bazarre from 8 - 4.

Carbondale Christmas Boutique opens from 8 - 3 at the Carbondale Firehouse. A percentage of sales goes to the Carbondale Fire Department.

A holiday craft show, benefiting the Rifle Animal Shelter, opens at 8:30 AM at the Ute Theater in Rifle.

And the Spinathon for Sacred Cycle spins from 8 - 2 at TAC Fitness and Wellness Center in Basalt.

Sustainable Settings presents Trusting Elemental Connections with Will Evans and Katrina Blair from 10 - 2:30,

The Basalt Library hosts Drop-in Crafts from 10:30 - noon and a contingent genealogy help session from 1 - 3.

The Temporary in Willits presents international films for kids ages 3 - 8 at 3 PM and comedian Deacon Gray takes the stage at 8. Click here for tix.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue hosts Bluegrass Night at 6:30 with Lookout Mountain Showdown, Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears, and Hell Roaring String Band.

Colorado Rocky Mountain School presents Little Women at the CRMS Barn at 7:30.

Thunder River Theatre's Diva Cabaret presents Colored Lights: A Night of Music and Memories with Nikki Boxer and pianist Jonathan Gorst at 7:30. Click here for tix.

Whiskerman plays Steve's Guitars at 8:30

Lucky screens at the Crystal at 5 and 7:30.

Steve Gastineau is tonight's comedian at the Marble Distillery with opening act John Tole, beginning at 6:30.

The Aspen Community Theatre presents Monty Python's Spamalot at 7 and a Sunday matinee at 2. Click here for tix.

Roberta Lewis and KDNK's own Steve Cole play Heather's in Basalt at 7.

You can submit your calendar items to calendar@kdnk.org.

