Saturday Calendar

By amarsh

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Click here for more info.  Rotary: Service Above Self.

  • The Roaring Fork High School girls and boys basketball teams host Delta for games at 2:30 and 4 today.

  • Barnum and Bailey's may be dead but Cirque d'Sopris  7th Generation Rising is alive and well tonight at 6 and Sunday at 1 PM at Roaring Fork High School. Tickets are available at the door. Click here for more info

  • The Glenwood Springs Vaudeville Revue presents a new spring show tonight at 6. Actor Hunter McCallum and local musician Vid Weatherwax join the Revue this season.

  • Marble Distillery presents Comedy Night from 7 to 9:30, featuring Greg Baumhauer, “the dark-hearted prince of Colfax” and opening act, Mallory Wallace.

  • You can take free country dance lessons from 5:30-7 tonight then practice your new moves to live music by Spaghetti Western from 8 to midnight at Farm Fresh Cafe and Steakhouse in Rifle.

  • Manchester by the Sea returns to the Crystal today at 4:45. Lion screens at 7:30 tonight at 5 PM Sunday.

Looking ahead:

  • The Basalt Library serves up Mexican hot chocolate Sunday at 3:30.

  • Naturalist Nights presents "Energy Development Impacts on Wildlife: Lessons Learned for the Next Energy Boom" Wed, Feb 15 at 5:30 at the Third Street Center.

  • And Glenwood Vaudeville Revue hosts a Wild and Scenic Film Festival, benefiting the Middle Colorado Watershed Council from 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday in Glenwood Springs.

