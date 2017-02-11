Saturday Calendar

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Click here for more info. Rotary: Service Above Self.

The Roaring Fork High School girls and boys basketball teams host Delta for games at 2:30 and 4 today.

Barnum and Bailey's may be dead but Cirque d'Sopris 7th Generation Rising is alive and well tonight at 6 and Sunday at 1 PM at Roaring Fork High School. Tickets are available at the door. Click here for more info.

The Glenwood Springs Vaudeville Revue presents a new spring show tonight at 6. Actor Hunter McCallum and local musician Vid Weatherwax join the Revue this season.

Marble Distillery presents Comedy Night from 7 to 9:30, featuring Greg Baumhauer, “the dark-hearted prince of Colfax” and opening act, Mallory Wallace.

You can take free country dance lessons from 5:30-7 tonight then practice your new moves to live music by Spaghetti Western from 8 to midnight at Farm Fresh Cafe and Steakhouse in Rifle.

Manchester by the Sea returns to the Crystal today at 4:45. Lion screens at 7:30 tonight at 5 PM Sunday.

Looking ahead:

The Basalt Library serves up Mexican hot chocolate Sunday at 3:30.

Naturalist Nights presents "Energy Development Impacts on Wildlife: Lessons Learned for the Next Energy Boom" Wed, Feb 15 at 5:30 at the Third Street Center.

And Glenwood Vaudeville Revue hosts a Wild and Scenic Film Festival, benefiting the Middle Colorado Watershed Council from 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday in Glenwood Springs.

