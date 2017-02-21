Rosybelle + Colorado Legislative Issues

KDNK's local newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41 and again at 5:34 PM.
- The proposed loss of mandatory firearm training required for a concealed carry permit in Colorado is raising concerns about Senate Bill 17-116. Colorado News Connection reporter Brett McPherson has more.
- Glenwood Springs police have issued a warrant for the arrest of 30-year old David Edward Kennedy for sexual exploitation of children and car theft. The Post Independent says Kennedy was recently released from an Oklahoma prison, where he was serving a sentence for child pornography charges. Officers obtained a warrant earlier this month to search his home, and arrested him at that time for failure to register as a sex offender. Kennedy was released from jail after only a couple of days and has left the area. On Sunday, law enforcement in Grand Junction spotted a man who looked like Kennedy, driving a 1998, burgundy Ford Windstar minivan. He sped away from officers, who eventually broke off the chase. It was not clear in what direction he was traveling.
- Colorado is roughly a third of the way through the four-month long legislative session. As part of KDNK’s weekly Capitol Conversation, Bente Birkeland sat down with statehouse reporters to take stock of the big issues this session and look at some of the controversial debates.
- Rosybelle is the new mobile maker bus from Carbondale Arts. KDNK DJ Kat Rich is the coordinator of the project. She joins Gavin Dahl to talk about it.