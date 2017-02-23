Robbery Suspects Captured + Winona LaDuke + Outdoor Retailer Pulls Out of UT

KDNK's local newscast airs weekdays at 6:41 and 7:41 and again at 5:34 PM.
- BREAKING NEWS: Armed robbery suspects were captured Wednesday night in Pitkin County.
- Controversy over the Bears Ears National Monument has cost Utah its coveted spot as host of the Outdoor Retailer trade show. Now, Colorado cities may bid for it.
- The company building a pipeline in Battlement Mesa has been accused of “improper practices” in a report from the environmental manager of the state oil and gas conservation commission.
- Winona LaDuke, Native American activist from Minnesota, two-time Vice-Presidential candidate on the Green Party ticket, and director of advocacy group Honor the Earth, paid a visit to the Vail Valley CMC campus this week. In these clips, she talks about fossil fuels and the importance of recognizing the earth’s gifts. Thanks to Beth Wysong for recording the event.