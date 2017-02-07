Pete McBride & Kevin Fedarko on Grand Canyon + 5 New Public Lands Bills

On today's loca l newscast, Gavin Dahl speaks to Laurie Cipriano, press secretary for Sen. Michael Bennet about five new bipartisan public lands bills introduced by Sen. Bennet and Sen. Gardner. Then, award-winning photographer Pete McBride and author Kevin Fedarko talk to Amy Hadden Marsh about their epic trip through the Grand Canyon for National Geographic ahead of their sold-out event at Paepcke Auditorium tonight. Plus, Eric Galatas reports on a new bill at the Capitol that would require taxpayer-funded agencies to provide digital, searchable files under the Colorado Open Records Act. While Bente Birkeland reports a Republican bill to encourage school districts to increase the use of concealed-carry guns has passed the Senate, but will likely fail in the House.

Credit Pete McBride

