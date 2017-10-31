At Least 8 People Killed In Motorist's 'Act Of Terror' On Manhattan Bike Path

Updated at 8:55 p.m. ET

At least eight people were killed and "more than a dozen" were injured Tuesday afternoon after a motorist drove onto a busy pedestrian and bicycle path in Manhattan. Police have arrested a 29-year-old man who is identified by organizations including The Associated Press and Wall Street Journal as Sayfullo Saipov. Authorities have said there are "no others outstanding" in the incident, which unfolded near the World Trade Center.

Multiple media outlets say the suspect came to the U.S. from Uzbekistan in 2010, and may have spent time in New Jersey and Florida.

"Based on the information that we have at this moment this was an act of terror, a particularly cowardly act of terror," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference after visiting the scene.

"The vehicle struck multiple people on the path. There are several fatalities and numerous people injured," the New York Police Department said in a series of tweets describing the act.

"The vehicle continued south striking another vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms" and was shot in the stomach by police. Officials later said a paintball gun and a pellet gun were recovered at the scene.

At the moment, there is "no evidence to suggest a wider plot, a wider scheme," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at the news conference. He urged the city's residents not to change their plans: "Be New Yorkers and live your life."

Police Commissioner James O'Neill described the vehicle as a rented Home Depot pickup truck and said that after striking people on the bike path, it collided with a school bus, injuring two adults and two children.

One witness described the scene for member station WNYC:

"Tom Gay, a school photographer, was on Warren Street and heard people saying there was an accident. He went down to West Street and a woman came around the corner shouting, 'He has a gun! He has a gun!' "Gay said he stuck his head around the corner and saw a slender man in a blue track suit running southbound on West Street holding a gun. He said there was a heavyset man pursuing him. "He said he heard five or six shots and the man in the tracksuit fell to the ground, gun still raised in the air. He said a man came over and kicked the gun out of his hand."



"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected," said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who added that chief of staff John Kelly has briefed President Trump on the situation.

This is a developing story.


