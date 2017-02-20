Monday Community Calendar

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mt. Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Rotary: Service Above Self.
- Garfield County administrative offices in Rifle and Glenwood are closed. Glenwood Springs and Carbondale offices and non-emergency services are all closed. Eagle County and Pitkin County are also closed.
- Smokin' Joe and Zoe play Venga Venga in Snowmass at 3.
- KDNK’s board of directors meets tonight at 5:30 at the station and the public is invited.
- The Crystal Theater screens the Academy Award-nominated film Lion at 7:30.
- The band Lotus plays Belly Up Aspen at 10.
Looking ahead…
- Garfield County Commissioners meet tomorrow, beginning at 8AM. On the agenda: a letter of support for nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court plus the public is invited to comment on whether to refer a Special Use Permit application by Ursa Resources to the Planning Commission for a temporary water pipeline in Battlement Mesa.
- Eagle County presents its annual State of the County at 11AM in Eagle.
- The Carbondale Parks & Recreation Commission’s annual check-in with the Board of Trustees takes place during a work session tomorrow, February 21st, at 7PM in Town Hall.
- Early Wednesday morning, from 7 to 8:30 at the Fire Station, Rotary Club of Carbondale hosts Business Before Hours along with the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce.
- Saturday February 24th, the Carbondale Rec Center offers a free community self defense workshop by SAHN Taekwondo, featuring live translation from English to Spanish. The class is for ages 12 and up. You can pre-register by clicking here.
- And the deadline to apply as a vendor for the Carbondale Mountain Fair is coming up February 28th. More info here.
- You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!