Monday Community Calendar

- Garfield County Commissioners meet this morning, beginning at 8. The agenda includes policy directives, liquor and marijuana license renewals, and discretionary grant awards.
- Mother Goose is on the loose at the Basalt Library this morning at 10:30
- ACES hosts two snowshoe tours today. One is on Aspen Mountain and the other is at Elk Camp Meadows in Snowmass. Both start at 1 PM.
- Smokin Joe and Zoe play Venga Venga in Snowmass today at 3.
- Basalt Library presents Chocolate Fun-due at 4.
- After you eat chocolate, you can have some Lego fun at the Basalt Library also at 4. And then learn the basics of Facebook in Spanish at 5:30.
- Michael Jude and John Michel of the John Oates Band play the Limelight in Aspen at 4.
- The NonFiction Book Club meets at the Pitkin County Library at 5:30 to discuss Strangers in Their Own Land.
- Janet Gordon Counseling hosts a Women's Support and Empowerment Group at 6:30 at 1101 Village Road in Carbondale.
- It's Astronomy Night at ACES at Hallam Lake in Aspen, beginning at 7.
- True Nature Healing Arts presents Monday Night Meditation at 7.
- The Monday Night Mindfulness Group meets at the Third Street Center from 7:30 to 8:30.
- Lion screens at the Crystal at 7:30.
- Dirty Revival plays Belly Up at 9:30
Looking ahead…
- The Carbondale Lift Up pantry will distribute USDA commodities tomorrow morning at 10 to eligible people at 520 S 3rd Street.
- Everyone is invited to the Not Your Typical Valentine Dance, featuring mixers, dance lotteries, Sadie Hawkins dance, and more. Tuesday at the Third Street Center Round Room at 7.
- Carbondale Town Trustees meet at 6:30 PM on Tuesday the 14th.
