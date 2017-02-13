Monday Community Calendar

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mt. Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Rotary: Service Above Self.

Garfield County Commissioners meet this morning, beginning at 8. The agenda includes policy directives, liquor and marijuana license renewals, and discretionary grant awards.

Mother Goose is on the loose at the Basalt Library this morning at 10:30

ACES hosts two snowshoe tours today. One is on Aspen Mountain and the other is at Elk Camp Meadows in Snowmass. Both start at 1 PM.

Smokin Joe and Zoe play Venga Venga in Snowmass today at 3.

Basalt Library presents Chocolate Fun-due at 4.

After you eat chocolate, you can have some Lego fun at the Basalt Library also at 4. And then learn the basics of Facebook in Spanish at 5:30.

Michael Jude and John Michel of the John Oates Band play the Limelight in Aspen at 4.

The NonFiction Book Club meets at the Pitkin County Library at 5:30 to discuss Strangers in Their Own Land.

Janet Gordon Counseling hosts a Women's Support and Empowerment Group at 6:30 at 1101 Village Road in Carbondale.

It's Astronomy Night at ACES at Hallam Lake in Aspen, beginning at 7.

True Nature Healing Arts presents Monday Night Meditation at 7.

The Monday Night Mindfulness Group meets at the Third Street Center from 7:30 to 8:30.

Lion screens at the Crystal at 7:30.

Dirty Revival plays Belly Up at 9:30

Looking ahead…

The Carbondale Lift Up pantry will distribute USDA commodities tomorrow morning at 10 to eligible people at 520 S 3rd Street.

Everyone is invited to the Not Your Typical Valentine Dance, featuring mixers, dance lotteries, Sadie Hawkins dance, and more. Tuesday at the Third Street Center Round Room at 7.

Carbondale Town Trustees meet at 6:30 PM on Tuesday the 14th.

