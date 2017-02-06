Monday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Monday, February 6th, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service Above Self. Click the headline to view listings like Do Not Resist, screening at the Wheeler Opera House tonight at 6:30.

Garfield County Commissioners meet today, beginning at 8. Public hearings in the afternoon include the non-motorized trail through Colorado Rocky Mountain School within the County Road 106 Right-of-Way and a review of Ursa’s Notices of Intent to construct 3 Large Urban Mitigation Area well pads within Battlement Mesa.

The Basalt Library presents Lego Fun for All Ages from 4 - 5 this afternoon and Excel Basics from 5 - 6. Both events are free.

Snowmass Town Council meets today at 4 PM.

Monday Night Docs presents Do Not Resist at 6:30 at the Wheeler in Aspen about the militarized world of police culture in the US.

True Nature Healing Arts offers Monday Night Meditation from 7 - 8:30.

La La Land continues at the Crystal at 7:30

Looking ahead…

The Roaring Fork Indivisible Action Network meets Tuesday morning from 7:30 to 8 at the Third Street Center.

The Mobile Vet Center comes to the GWS Mall Tuesday from 10 to 2 PM

The Pitkin County Health and Human Services Network aka “The POD” meets Tuesday from 10 to noon at the Pitkin County Health and Human Services building. Cristina Gair will talk about the West Mountain Regional Health Alliance.

Kevin Fedarko and Peter McBride’s Winter Words presentation at Paepcke Auditorium in Aspen Tuesday night is sold out but limited tickets may be available for purchase at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 5:30.

