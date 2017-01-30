Monday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Monday, January 30th, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings like Talib Kweli performing at Belly Up Aspen tonight.
-
Smokin Joe and Zoe play Venga Venga in Snowmass Village at 3.
-
Michael Jude and John Michel of the John Oates Band play the Limelight Hotel in Aspen at 4.
-
From 4 to 5, the Basalt Library offers after school drop-in Lego Fun for all ages.
-
At 4:30, ACES offers a presentation by a naturalist with educational animals, including a Great Horned Owl, boa constrictor, tarantula, bearded dragon or other residents. The group meets at the Snowmass Info Lounge in Base Village.
-
The Women’s Support and Empowerment Group meets at Janet Gordon Counseling on Village Road in Carbondale at 6:30.
-
At 7 Roaring Fork Insight hosts the Monday Meditation Group at True Nature Healing Arts in Carbondale, offering instruction in the Buddhist practice of Vipassana, or Insight Meditation.
-
The Riviera Supper Club presents live piano music to accompany dinner, starting at 7.
-
The Crystal Theatre in Carbondale screens La La Land at 7:30.
-
And rapper and political activist Talib Kweli performs at Belly Up Aspen tonight with K Valentine opening at 9:30.
Looking ahead…
-
Tuesday, slide guitar and banjo player Tony Furtado returns to Steve’s Guitars in Carbondale.
-
Wednesday night February 1st KDNK’s partner organization, the nonprofit Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program takes over Carbondale Beer Works at 7 for Bingo Night to benefit youth radio. More info at azyep.org.
-
Thursday night February 2nd the Crystal Theatre screens Groundhog Day at 7:30 to benefit the Sopris Sun. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets will be available at the door.
-
Friday, here at KDNK on 2nd Street, we’ll host a meet-and-greet with new Station Manager Gavin Dahl, from 4 to 6, featuring live music and refreshments. Stop by and kick off First Friday with us.
