Monday Community Calendar

Here's your community calendar for Monday, January 23rd. Click the headline to view listings like Josefina Mendez performing jazz at the Limelight Hotel.

Garfield County offices in Glenwood and Rifle may be lightly staffed today as county officials present service awards to county employees.

Smokin Joe and Zoe play Venga Venga in Snowmass starting at 3.

Josefina Mendez performs jazz at the Limelight Hotel in Aspen at 4.

KDNK’s board of directors hold its monthly meeting tonight here at 76 South 2nd Street in Carbondale starting at 5:30. The public is welcome to attend.

Plant-based whole foodies share a potluck at 6:30 at the Third Street Center.

Town of Silt Board of Trustees hold their regular meeting at 7.

The Crystal Theatre screens Loving, written and directed by Jeff Nichols, at 7:30.

And Dorothy plays Belly Up Aspen with The Georgia Flood at 9.

Looking ahead…

Every second and fourth Tuesday, including tomorrow, the Glenwood library invites children and teens for an hour of artmaking, starting at 4pm.

And mark your calendar for Wednesday February 1st as KDNK’s partner organization, the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program takes over Carbondale Beer Works for Bingo Night to benefit youth radio. More info at azyep.org.

