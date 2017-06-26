Monday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Monday, June 26, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline for today's happenings; including a memorial service and fundraising event in honor of Greg "Phathead" Benson.

There will be a light-hearted memorial service honoring Greg Benson, aka DJ Phathead, at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park this evening at 5. The tram ride will be free for attendees. It is recommended to board the tram between 3 and 4. Afterwards, there will be a fundraising event at the Glenwood Brew Garden to help the family offset funeral expenses.

The Aspen Red Brick Art Center hosts an essential oils class focusing on Purple Sage at 4:30.

Aspen City Council meets at 5. The City of Aspen’s Historic Preservation Commission will be presenting its annual awards during City Council’s meeting.

African and World Dance meets at the Carbondale Community School at 6.

The Silt Farmers Market begins at 6.

The 3rd Street Center hosts a plant-based potluck in the Calaway Room at 6:30.

Insight Meditation at True Nature begins at 7.

Wonder Woman shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30.

The Red Petals Band performs at Belly Up Aspen at 10.

Looking ahead…

This Wednesday is Colorado Bike to Work Day, there will be free breakfast stations between 7am and 9am for cyclists, in Glenwood Springs at the RFTA West Park and Ride, City Hall, and Alpine Bank at 23rd, and in Carbondale at the Park and Ride.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!