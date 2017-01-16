Monday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Monday, January 16th, Martin Luther King Junior Day, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings like Fruition playing BellyUp Aspen tonight.

Today is Martin Luther King Junior Day and while most government agencies are closed, Garfield County Board of Commissioners meet at 1.

Smokin Joe and Zoe play Venga Venga in Snowmass Village at 3.

Basalt Library’s monthly Board of Trustees meeting starts at 5:15.

Explore Booksellers hosts author and ski historian John Allen for a talk on the Culture and Sport of Skiing and The Founders of Modern Skiing at 5:30.

Aspen Music Festival and School hosts The Cornell University Glee Club in concert at 6:30.

ACES at Hallam Lake hosts Astronomy Night at 7, with a lecture followed by stargazing, led by Aspen High School Astronomy Club member Ricky Woycik.

The Riviera Supper Club presents live piano music while you dine at 7.

And Belly Up Aspen hosts jamgrass group Fruition with the Sweet Lillies opening at 8:30.

Looking ahead…

Friday is the deadline for Roaring Fork School District’s early enrollment process. With the new Riverview School opening this fall, attendance areas are changing. Parents are being asked to share school preferences now for planning purposes. More information at RFSchools.com.

