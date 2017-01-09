Monday Community Calendar

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Click here for more info. Rotary: Service Above Self.

The Garfield County Commissioners have their regular meeting today. Commissioners will review and discuss the non-motorized trail through Colorado Rocky Mountain School within the County Road 106 right of way.

The Wheeler presents the award-winning documentary The Great Alone and 3 short films tonight at 6:30. Tickets are available at the Wheeler Box Office or aspenshowtix.com.

Dr. Greg Feinsinger gives a free presentation on nutrition at the Third Street Center at 7.

The Mindful Life Program at the Third Street Center offers a group session at 7:30.

Manchester by the Sea screens at the Crystal at 7:30.

Looking ahead

The Limelight Lodge in Aspen hosts the Affordable Housing Open House Wednesday, 1/11 from 11 to 1.

Roaring Fork School District Board of Education meets Wednesday January 11 at Basalt Elementary School at 5:30 PM.

Sarah Johnson teaches “Places, Paths, Patterns: Exploring Maps” 6:00 -8:30 PM Tuesdays, from Jan 17- February 21 at the Third Street Center​. You can sign up with CMConline or at one of the campuses

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails will hold a public open house about the Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail planning process from 5 - 7 PM Thursday January 12 at the Church at Redstone and 5 - 7 PM Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Carbondale Town Hall.

The Crystal Theatre will be closed Wednesday and Thursday January 11 and 12.

