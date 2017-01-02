Monday Community Calendar

The KDNK Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Click here for more information. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to read calendar events.

Manchester-by-the Sea screens at 7:30 at the Crystal Theatre.

From 7 - 8:30 tonight at the Third Street Center, Dr Greg Feinsinger shares up-to-date information about the plant-based, whole foods lifestyle and how it can prevent and reverse heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and more. The event is free.

Garfield County Libraries are open today. You can find new hours for all branches at gcpld dot org.

The Garfield County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 8 AM tomorrow at 108 8th Street in Glenwood.

All city and county government offices are closed today for the New Year’s holiday. They will reopen tomorrow at regular hours.

Looking ahead…

The Carbondale Lion’s Club meets the first Tuesday of the month at the Gathering Center at the Orchard on Snowmass Road in Carbondale at 6:30 PM.

The Aspen Center for Physics presents The Mathematics of Paper with Randall Kamien at 5:30 Wednesday., January 4th. Click here for more info.

ACES’ annual Naturalist Nights in Carbondale begin Wednesday January 4th with Mimicking Nature: Engineering for the Environment at the Third Street Center at 5:30.

Model auditions for this year’s Green is the New Black fashion show are from 5 - 7 PM Sunday January 8th at the Launchpad. All models must be over 18.