Local Newscast: Women's March on DC

Since November 9th, 2016, state and national organizers of the Women’s March on Washington have inspired thousands of Coloradans to travel to D.C. on January 21st, the day after the inauguration. They have partnered with more than 30 groups to build the movement. KGNU’s Maeve Conran spoke with Colorado co-organizer Kenzie Rodriguez last month about the issues, the organizations, and some of the problems organizers have had to overcome. Rodriguez begins by explaining why this isn’t an anti-Trump march.

If you can’t go to D.C. but still want to be involved, buses are leaving Glenwood Springs for Denver's Civic Center Park at 5:19 AM on the 21st and will be back around 7 PM the same day. Seats are still available. Here's how to get on the bus.

If you can't go to Denver, you can join the “Alice March for Women and Land” in Carbondale. More information is right here.

A new poll asked Latino voters in Colorado and across the nation how they feel about climate change, clean energy and air pollution. Eric Galatas has the results.

And, the state’s new minimum wage of nine dollars and thirty cents per hour took effect over the weekend, following successful passage of minimum wage increases at the ballot last year. In an interview last month, Colorado Nonprofit Association CEO Renny Fagan told news director Gavin Dahl about why nonprofits supported the increase.