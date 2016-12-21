Local Newscast: New Funding Helps Get Outdoors Leadville

KDNK's Local Newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41 during Morning Edition.

On the December edition of Get Connected, host Amy Barr spoke to Chaplain Sean Jeung, bereavement coordinator for HomeCare and Hospice of the Valley, about preparing to die. You can hear the rest of the interview here.

Becca Katz is co-coordinator for Get Outdoors Leadville. She stopped by the KDNK studio to tell us about the new funding they’ve secured and what they plan to do with it.

Colorado’s economy is starting to stabilize and showing signs of moderate growth, according to the latest economic forecast released Tuesday. Bente Birkeland has more.

President-elect Donald Trump's position on renewables and clean energy worries environmentalists – but as Eric Galatas reports, a new poll says Republican voters strongly favor them.

On Monday, the board of directors at Aspen Valley Hospital voted not to participate in providing end of life options for those who are terminally ill. Proposition 106 was signed into law by Governor John Hickenlooper on Friday, after receiving over 85 percent of the vote in Pitkin County. According to reporter Rick Carroll in the Aspen Times, the hospital’s Medical Executive Committee supported opting in. The hospital left open the possibility of opting in at a later date. Even if that happens in the future, individual physicians could opt out of assisting terminal patients if they request medication to end their lives, even though the patients must self-administer the medication.

A pipeline was found ruptured last week on US Forest Service land in Bayfield, near Durango. So-called “produced water” from coal-bed methane that spilled into Sauls Creek is considered the largest toxic byproduct of oil and gas extraction operations. BP initially reported the creek was dry, but the next day a state oil and gas inspector found the creek contained runoff from snow melt. As of this week, BP could not say how long the spill had been occurring, how much was released or what the chemical makeup of the fluid was. There is still no explanation for the cause of the leak found in a 6-inch fiberglass gathering line. According to the Durango Herald, BP responded by closing the line, shutting down 17 wells and constructing a temporary earthen dam. Trucks removed standing water in the creek bed, recovering 150 barrels, or 6,300 gallons, of “produced water” mixed with snowmelt. BP has been responsible for 12 of the 19 reported spills in La Plata County in 2016.

Glenwood Springs will expand the recycling facilities at the South Canyon Landfill starting March 1st. The existing area for recycling newspapers, magazines, office paper, cardboard, glass and aluminum will be expanded to handle drop off. The final day of operations for the recycle center on School Street will be Saturday, February 25th and then the bins will be relocated to South Canyon. Last year voters approved the City of Glenwood trading the property near Glenwood Springs Elementary for land in the Confluence area near downtown. The school plans to expand and the city wants to redevelop the Confluence area for residential housing.