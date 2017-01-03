Local Newscast: Navajo Leader on Bears Ears

Canon City Republican Kevin Grantham leads the Colorado State Senate this legislative session and says he’s the first rural Senate President in more than four decades. He spoke with statehouse reporter Bente Birkeland.

Last week, President Obama announced the designation of the new Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah, which will be the first managed in partnership with tribal governments. Navajo Nation Tribal Council Delegate Davis Filfred is one of the leaders who supported the monument. KSJD's Austin Cope talked to him shortly after the announcement.