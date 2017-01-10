Local Newscast: Littleton Man Wanted in Mesa County

KDNK's local newscast airs at 6:41 and 7:41 weekday mornings and again at 5:35 PM.
- Michael Brownlee is the author of The Local Food Shift: How Humanity Will Feed Itself in Uncertain Times. He spoke with KDNK’s Gwen Garcelon on The Inner Game in December. Here they talk about food and human evolution. You can hear the entire edition of the Inner Game, featuring Michael Brownlee by clicking here.
- Mesa County authorities have issued a warrant for 37-year-old Littleton man Matthew Mitchell. Mitchell is at-large and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Mesa County Sheriff. Mitchell could be driving a 2005 dark blue Cadillac with temporary Colorado license plates. Mitchell is suspected in the October 16 shooting death of Palisade resident Paul Davis.
- Congress is wasting no time making good on GOP promises to repeal President Obama's signature healthcare legislation, the Affordable Care Act. In Colorado, health-care advocates are urging Republican Senator Cory Gardner to reconsider being part of the repealing effort. Eric Galatas has more.
- Bowie Resource Partners has withdrawn its application with the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety to build a coal gasification plant at its Bowie No. 2 coal mine near Paonia. According to the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, the coal gasification plant would have been the first of its kind in Colorado and would have converted up to 72 tons of coal waste daily into electricity and diesel fuel. Bowie idled coal mining at the site early last year due to the poor market for coal.