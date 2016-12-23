Local Newscast: Immigrant Detention in Colorado Nearly Doubles

KDNK's Local Newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41 during Morning Edition.

On this week’s news brief, we learn that detention of immigrants in Colorado has nearly doubled this year. News director Gavin Dahl speaks to award-winning reporter Angela Evans from Boulder Weekly about the immigration detention facility in Aurora, Colorado that’s run by the for-profit prison company, Geo Group. Her latest article is called "Immigrant Detention in Colorado Nearly Doubles" and her previous immigration stories can be read here, here, here and here.

Several updates from Garfield County this week... The program through Public Health called the Garfield Healthy Communities Coalition, formerly known as LiveWell, has received a half million dollar grant from the nonprofit Colorado Health Foundation to be used over the next three years... GarCo has updated its road impact fees for the first time in 20 years. Fees are assessed on building permits for new developments based on the square footage of the project. The money is used primarily for improvements to roads in order to accommodate new developments... The Rifle Garfield County Airport will receive nearly $9 million dollars in upgrades thanks to an investment from the airport’s fixed base operator Atlantic Aviation, a private partner of the county. Atlantic recently completed a new 30,000 square-foot heated hangar including office space, a new lobby and a pilot’s lounge. The county itself invested roughly $4 million at the airport this year, including a new airport entrance to augment the expansion by Atlantic. Plus, a new single-engine air tanker base will make it faster for pilots to fuel up while battling wildfires, and facilitate de-icing in winter. The airport is also home to the state’s Center of Excellence for Advanced Technology Aerial Firefighting and federal wildland firefighting teams from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Mangement Unit.

When families and friends get together during the holiday season, the presidential election could come up, causing tension between folks who usually get along. But as Eric Galatas reports, there are ways to keep the conversations civil.

Christmas time is full of songs and stories of shepherds in the fields heading to Bethlehem to see a newborn baby, but all is not so bright for Colorado's migrant herders. Here’s more from Eric Galatas.

The Roaring Fork Conservancy reports that snowpack in the Roaring Fork Watershed is currently 125% of the median for this time of year. Storms over the past week delivered snow at all elevations that was full of moisture and increased the basin-wide snow water equivalent up 32% since December 15th. This means one quarter of the water currently held in our snowpack was added just in the last seven days.