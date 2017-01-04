Local Newscast: Grand Valley Citizens Alliance on New Castle Quake

The KDNK local newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41 and again at 5:34 PM.
- An earthquake registering 2.9 on the Richter Scale hit southwest of New Castle on Christmas Day. It’s uncertain at this point whether it was caused by injection wells from nearby natural gas exploration. But, the Grand Valley Citizens Alliance, a local energy watchdog group, wants to rule that out. KDNK’s Amy Hadden Marsh spoke with Leslie Robinson, director of the group, and has this update.
- Democratic Senator Lucia Guzman, from Denver, is the only legislative leader returning to her role, but it’s something she didn’t expect. She thought her party would gain the majority, but after the November election, Democrats are still one seat shy.
- On the latest edition of Living Permaculture, hosts Stephanie Syson and Jerome Osentowski spoke to Casey Piscura from Wild Mountain Seeds, a food production research farm at the Old Thompson Creek Ranch. Here, they talk about inter-cropping. You can hear the complete interview by clicking here.