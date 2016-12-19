Local Newscast for December 19th

KDNK's Local Newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41 during Morning Edition.

After an almost 5-hour meeting last week, including public comments, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to move forward with controversial predator control studies in the state, including the Piceance Basin. Amy Hadden Marsh reports.

With an increasing population and out-of-state travelers, there are more drivers on Colorado’s roads than ever before. Shailen Bhatt, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation shared some important takeaways with Bente Birkeland on the new reality for Colorado motorists unless more money is found to fix roads and bridges, and build new road projects.

There is speculation that Bears Ears in southeastern Utah will be designated as a national monument later this week. Reporter Austin Cope from Rocky Mountain Community Radio station KSJD in Cortez, learned more from Bill Boyle, the editor of the San Juan Record newspaper in Monticello, Utah. Thanks to KSJD for sharing the audio.

The deadline to enroll in what’s commonly referred to as Obamacare was supposed to be last week, but it has been extended; today is the last day to get signed up for health insurance on the Connect for Health Colorado exchange for next year. More information at 855-752-6749.

The U.S. Forest Service just handed Arch Coal a Christmas present. A controversial loophole in the Colorado Roadless Rule will open 20,000 acres in the Sunset and Flat Irons roadless areas next to Mount Gunnison in the West Elk Wilderness to coal mining. In 2012, the Forest Service adopted the Colorado Roadless Rule, which protects 4 million acres of the state's national forest. The Roadless Rule included the loophole, which was vacated in Federal Court because the Forest Service did not disclose the climate change impacts of mining the coal. Now, according to environmental law firm EarthJustice, the Forest Service admits that this will undermine clean energy development, result in millions of tons of climate pollution, and worsen climate change. Arch Coal has an application pending, which could take effect within weeks, to mine underneath 1,700 acres of roadless forest and to build 6 miles of road and 48 drilling pads right next to the West Elk Wilderness.

Roaring Fork School District plans to delay the start of the 2017 school year by two weeks to minimize the impacts from the Grand Avenue Bridge closure and construction on facilities throughout the district. RFSD wants public input and has launched a new survey to gather feedback. You can find the proposed calendar and survey at rfsd.k12.co.us.

The US Forest Service has released a draft decision on new projects at Copper Mountain Resort. The environmental assessment describes potential impacts of an alpine coaster, a new bike trail, more snowmaking infrastructure, and construction of a new drainage management system. More information is available on the White River National Forest website at fs.fed.us.