Local Newscast for December 15th

The KDNK local newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41.

Colorado Open Lands is a nonprofit land conservation organization, protecting land and water through conservation easements. Director of Communications Leslie Volker spoke to Rocky Mountain Community Radio network member station, KGNU.

In November, Garfield County Commissioners voted to opt in to Colorado’s Commercial Property-Assessed Clean Energy Financing program, known as C-PACE. News director Gavin Dahl spoke to Katharine Rushton, Commercial Sales Manager at Carbondale’s SunSense Solar, to learn more.

The second of five bilingual community meetings, hosted by Glenwood Springs attorney Jennifer Smith and the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, drew about 20 people to Bridges High School Sunday. KDNK sat down with Smith to talk about the meetings and the purpose they serve.



