Local Newscast for December 14th

State commissioners are holding a public meeting in Fort Collins this morning that could determine the fate of scores of Colorado's native cougars and bears. Eric Galatas reports.

A state court has ruled that Colorado’s nine presidential electors must vote for the winner of the popular vote in Colorado, which was Hillary Clinton. The court said if an elector fails to do so, that elector would be removed and replaced. It’s also a misdemeanor. Bente Birkeland has more.

Town of Carbondale’s Board of Trustees met last night. Gavin Dahl reports.

Patrons may have noticed changes in local libraries over the past week as the Garfield County Library District adjusts to a significant reduction in its operating budget. Cuts include staff layoffs, hours of operation, materials and services. KDNK's Amy Hadden Marsh has more about how the crunch is affecting the Carbondale branch and the district overall. More information and new library hours are here. There will be a going-away party for Glenwood Branch manager Sue Schnitzer Friday at 5 PM.