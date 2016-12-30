Local Newscast: Aspen Times Editor Says Goodbye

By 3 hours ago

KDNK's Local Newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41 during Morning Edition.

KDNK news intern Raleigh Burleigh continues his series of interviews about discrimination and immigrant rights in the Roaring Fork Valley with this piece featuring Basalt teacher Erin Niebla during the benefit concert for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition featuring Carbondale’s own Let Them Roar.

On this week’s news brief, Gavin Dahl speaks to Lauren Glendenning, editor of the Aspen Times on her last day at the paper.

 

A new national monument in Southeastern Utah designated Wednesday by President Obama has generated mixed reactions. Gail Binkly from Rocky Mountain Community Radio station KSJD in Cortez, reports.

 

The occupancy rate for tourist accommodations in Aspen and Snowmass has been going up for the past two weeks with both Aspen and Snowmass showing over 90 percent capacity this week. Aspen Ski Co expects this weekend to be the busiest time of the year. Restaurants are warning those without reservations that waits can be up to two hours through Sunday.

 

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office and Glenwood Springs Police Department warn residents that there has been a rise in phone scams lately. Some of the scams involve returning a call to a bogus number for a law enforcement office or the Internal Revenue Service. In many cases, the scammers have done research of local agencies and refer to legitimate names of deputies, police officers and commanders. Law enforcement officers advise everyone to not give out credit card numbers, account information or personal information over the phone to an unknown party.

 

Glenwood offers Christmas tree recycling to residents, which helps keep organic material out of the landfill. Trees can be dropped off to the leaf collection site near the Airport. Directional signs to the drop-off site have been installed along Midland Ave. Starting March 1st, Glenwood will expand the recycling facilities for newspapers, magazines, office paper, cardboard, glass and aluminum at the South Canyon Landfill. The final day of operations for the recycle center on School Street will be Saturday, February 25th and then the bins will be relocated to South Canyon.

 

Credit Lauren Clendenning
   

Tags: 
Local Newscast
Aspen Times
Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition
Erin Niebla
Public Lands

Related Content

Local Newscast: Will Grandbois Taking Over as Sopris Sun Editor

By Dec 8, 2016

KDNK's Local Newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41 during Morning Edition.

Immigrant Community Wary of Cops

By Dec 15, 2016
Glenwood Springs PI

The second of five bilingual community meetings, hosted by Glenwood Springs attorney Jennifer Smith and the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, drew about 20 people to Bridges High School Sunday.  KDNK's Amy Hadden Marsh sat down with Smith to talk about the meetings and the purpose they serve.

Local Newscast: Governor Talks 2017 Session + Big Thompson Flood Recovery

By Dec 27, 2016
Maeve Conran

KDNK's Local Newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41 during Morning Edition.