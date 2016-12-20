Local Newscast: $75K for Lower Valley Trails

KDNK's Local Newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41 during Morning Edition.

Carbondale Town Trustee Ben Bohmfalk joined KDNK’s Bob Schultz and Jeff Dickenson last Wednesday for an update on last week’s meeting. Here, Bohmfalk explains how new trustee positions will be filled this time. Trustees also talked about affordable housing.

The Lower Valley Trails Group, otherwise known as LoVa, is working on a non-motorized trail system along the Colorado River from Glenwood Springs to the Garfield County line near DeBeque, eventually connecting with the trail system in Mesa County. But, the biggest obstacle has been how to get through South Canyon, just west of Glenwood Springs. Now, the group has $75,000 from Get Outdoors Colorado. KDNK’s Amy Hadden Marsh spoke with Jeannie Golay, director of LoVa, to find out how the money will help move the trail along. You can find out more about the Lower Valley Trails Group at lovatrails.org.

During the holidays, it pays to be cautious to avoid scams that can put a damper on your celebration and a hole in your wallet. The Colorado Secretary of State's office found 2,000 registered charities that have been suspended or prohibited from asking for donations. Eric Galatas has more.

Gasoline prices are on the rise. KDNK’s Amy Hadden Marsh has more.