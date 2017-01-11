Local News: New Rules for Public Lands Sales

KDNK's local newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41 and again at 5:35 PM.
- The US House of Representatives made it easier to cede Federal control of public lands to the states last week. KDNK’s Amy Hadden Marsh spoke with Will Roush, conservation director for Carbondale’s Wilderness Workshop, about what happened and what it all means.
- Colorado’s food stamp program provides an average of $1.40 per person per meal and now reaches 59 percent of eligible residents. But the state still ranks 45th nationally for reaching people in need, and loses out on more than $269 million a year in grocery sales. Eric Galatas has more.
- Improving roads, easing traffic congestion, and making broadband available to all parts of Colorado are some of Governor John Hickenlooper’s top priorities for the upcoming legislative session that begins today. Bente Birkeland has more.