Local News: Joyce and Bob Rankin on Education in CO

- Republican Joyce Rankin was elected in November to the now-Democratic-controlled State Board of Education for the 3rd District. Her husband, Republican Bob Rankin, was re-elected for his third term as state representative for the 57th District, which includes Garfield, Rio Blanco, and Routt counties. They sat down with KDNK's Amy Hadden Marsh over the holidays to talk about the state budget, education, and the politics of the upcoming legislative session. In this clip, Joyce begins by explaining what it means when a school is failing. Tune in Thursday, 1/12/17, on KDNK's Valley Voices at 4:30 for more of the conversation.
- A small plane, carrying the pilot and a passenger, was forced to land in remote western Garfield County on Saturday. Both people were reported walking around and communicating with another pilot in the area shortly after landing. The Garfield County Sheriff reports that the plane went down in the Devil's Causeway/McGinnis Lake area at close to 12,000 feet, deep in the Flat Tops Wilderness. The Sheriff was notified around 12:15 PM and with the help of several agencies, was able to rescue the two people in less than 4 hours. The people were flown by helicopter to Meeker where they were transported to a hospital to be examined for possible injuries and exposure.
- Gas Buddy recently released it’s 2017 Fuel Forecast. KDNK’s Amy Hadden Marsh spoke with senior analyst Gregg Laskoski about how OPEC could influence US gasoline prices this year.